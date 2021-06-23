OPEC+ discusses output hike in preparation for next meeting

Moscow is considering making a proposal that the group should ease a global supply deficit by increasing output, according to Russian officials familiar with the matter. Other OPEC+ nations are also discussing a potential supply hike in August, although specific numbers haven't been mentioned, said a delegate.

Crude just hit $75 a barrel in London for the first time in two years as a strong recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic encounters supply constraints. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are already in the process of reviving about 2 million barrels a day of idle production from May to July, but influential voices in the market are asking for more as prices rise.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto OPEC+ leader alongside Russia, so far hasn't given any clear signal on the position it will take at next week's talks. The kingdom has typically been cautious about rolling back the cuts, with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman saying last week he wants to see clear evidence of a strong demand recovery before restoring more halted production.