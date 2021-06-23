Moody’s blames Thailand’s tepid recovery on slow vaccination rollout

Rebound will also be tepid for economies that are also dependent on foreign tourists, like Thailand. Moody’s expects Thailand’s GDP to expand 2.8 per cent this year, a relatively shallow pickup from 6.1 contraction in 2020 due to a lagging recovery in the tourism industry.

However, it said, recovering global trade will support the region’s more export-oriented economies.

"Fresh restrictions to stem the spread of the virus will curb domestic demand and dampen consumer confidence. Vaccination rates are low in most parts of Apac, with only Maldives, Mongolia, Singapore and China having administered a first vaccine dose to at least 4 per cent of their populations," said Nishad Majmudar, a Moody's assistant vice president and analyst.