dtac and ABB partner on connected robotics

The partnership will create new opportunities for the production sector thanks to the increased productivity of smart factories using digital technology. As seen in Singapore and Taiwan, digitalization in manufacturing can reduce risks, improve quality, and shorten time to market.

Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer at Total Access Communication Plc or dtac, said: "Thailand is facing a major challenge with a profound transformation of its infrastructure, which requires connectivity and digital solutions. Hence, our partnership with ABB on connected robotics and automation is a powerful use case of the dtac 5G Private Network. It will pioneer ways to sustainably overhaul production for the post-pandemic economy. We also hope it will encourage foreign investors to move their production base to Thailand. dtac's partnership will ABB is therefore an important milestone for the Thai manufacturing sector."

Gianandrea Bruzzone, Country Managing Director at ABB Thailand, said: "We're pleased to partner with dtac to accelerate Thailand's fourth industrial revolution. ABB is an expert in automated industrial robotics solutions with operations in more than 53 countries across the globe. We have a proven track record in sales with more than 500,000 robot solutions. This partnership on dtac's 4G and 5G networks will usher Thailand's manufacturing into the Industry 4.0 era."