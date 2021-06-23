Saturday, July 17, 2021

dtac and ABB partner on connected robotics

dtac and ABB Automation (Thailand) signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop robotics and machine automation solutions enabled by dtac connectivity.

dtac TriNet and ABB Automation (Thailand) today signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop robotics and machine automation solutions enabled by dtac connectivity. Beginning with a proof-of-concept using 5G connectivity, the strategic partnership is set to advance the country's manufacturing capabilities into the fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0.

The first two solutions will be built on dtac's mobile broadband and 5G private network, which delivers superlative security and reliability. ABB Robotics will provide safe, efficient support for humans working in manufacturing. And ABB Remote Insights will allow real-time monitoring of supply chains to foster resilient supply chains with precise and secure systems.

The partnership will create new opportunities for the production sector thanks to the increased productivity of smart factories using digital technology. As seen in Singapore and Taiwan, digitalization in manufacturing can reduce risks, improve quality, and shorten time to market.

Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer at Total Access Communication Plc or dtac, said: "Thailand is facing a major challenge with a profound transformation of its infrastructure, which requires connectivity and digital solutions. Hence, our partnership with ABB on connected robotics and automation is a powerful use case of the dtac 5G Private Network. It will pioneer ways to sustainably overhaul production for the post-pandemic economy. We also hope it will encourage foreign investors to move their production base to Thailand. dtac's partnership will ABB is therefore an important milestone for the Thai manufacturing sector."

Gianandrea Bruzzone, Country Managing Director at ABB Thailand, said: "We're pleased to partner with dtac to accelerate Thailand's fourth industrial revolution. ABB is an expert in automated industrial robotics solutions with operations in more than 53 countries across the globe. We have a proven track record in sales with more than 500,000 robot solutions. This partnership on dtac's 4G and 5G networks will usher Thailand's manufacturing into the Industry 4.0 era."

The joint development involves two key solutions:

1. ABB Robotics - These "collaborative robots" will run on dtac's 5G Private Network to make manufacturing safer, more flexible and more productive. They are designed for low payload applications such as handling small parts and performing inspections. With the dtac network, collaborative robots take operations to the next level with real-time control, greater speed and secured data transfers. Due to 5G's very high reliability and fast response times, the robots can also operate in high-risk areas while human controllers can safely operate them remotely.

2. ABB Remote Insights – This collaborative application that improves interaction between remote experts and field personnel by enabling live instructions and guidance that can be overlaid on live video using augmented reality technology on dtac network. This new solution will simplify maintenance, reduce downtimes, increase equipment effectiveness and improve safety.

Published : June 23, 2021

