Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

BGRIM collaborates with Siemens Energy to upgrade co-generation plants

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM), Thailand’s leading industrial power producer, has formed collaboration with German engineering firm, Siemens Energy to upgrade its ten co-generation power plants.

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (BGRIM), Thailand’s leading industrial power producer, has formed collaboration with German engineering firm, Siemens Energy to upgrade its ten co-generation power plants.

The accord will see Siemens Energy render its technological expertise to raise BGRIM's powerhouses, currently with a combined generating capacity of 1,294 megawatt, by 44 MW.

As part of the overall performance improvement, the availability and efficiency of the facilities will also increase to a maximum of 55%.

BGRIM collaborates with Siemens Energy to upgrade co-generation plants This collaboration agreement was concluded virtually between Dr. Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM, and Thorbjörn Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications, and Markus Lorenzini, Managing Director, Siemens Energy Limited (Thailand).

Dr Link said, “The collaboration with Siemens Energy reflects BGRIM's endeavour to modernise its co-generation facilities located in industrial estates to ensure high quality of electrical and steam supplies to the industrial clients.”

Mr Fors said “We’re delighted to advance our collaboration with B.Grimm, to modernize their plants by applying digitalization solutions for operation and maintenance, to reduce fuel consumption and production costs, and to enhance their availability and efficiency. Continuous advancement of innovative technologies is the key to accelerate energy transition and transformation. We look forward to working with B.Grimm on future collaboration opportunities that will further strengthen our partnership.”

Published : June 23, 2021

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.