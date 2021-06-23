BGRIM collaborates with Siemens Energy to upgrade co-generation plants

This collaboration agreement was concluded virtually between Dr. Harald Link, Chairman and President of BGRIM, and Thorbjörn Fors, Executive Vice President for Siemens Energy Industrial Applications, and Markus Lorenzini, Managing Director, Siemens Energy Limited (Thailand).

Dr Link said, “The collaboration with Siemens Energy reflects BGRIM's endeavour to modernise its co-generation facilities located in industrial estates to ensure high quality of electrical and steam supplies to the industrial clients.”

Mr Fors said “We’re delighted to advance our collaboration with B.Grimm, to modernize their plants by applying digitalization solutions for operation and maintenance, to reduce fuel consumption and production costs, and to enhance their availability and efficiency. Continuous advancement of innovative technologies is the key to accelerate energy transition and transformation. We look forward to working with B.Grimm on future collaboration opportunities that will further strengthen our partnership.”