Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Cross-border trade rises 29% in May

Cross-border trade rose more than 29 per cent in May, increasing for the fifth consecutive month, the Commerce Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Total trade of 677.078 billion baht represented a rise of 29.15 per cent, with exports up 33.6 per cent to 408.3 billion baht and imports up 22.93 per cent to 268.777 million baht. Thailand registered a trade balance of 139.524 billion baht spurred by recovery in neighbouring economies.

Efforts to boost trade and exports would be boosted by the opening of 11 more checkpoints as early as possible, said the ministry. Currently, more than half (51) of Thailand’s 97 border checkpoints remain closed under Covid-19 restrictions.

Thailand’s direct border trade with its four neighbours – Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia – rose 19.85 per cent to 371.04 billion baht in May.

Meanwhile cross-border trade via neighbouring countries to important markets such as China, Singapore and Vietnam grew 42.57 per cent to 306.038 billion baht. China remained the biggest trading partner, followed by Singapore, Vietnam, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

The Commerce Ministry said border and cross-border trade is on course to exceed the target of 1.4 trillion baht.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.