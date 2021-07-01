Inflation eats at surging U.S. pay with Biden plans at stake

U.S. wages likely posted a third strong monthly gain to fuel a 3.6% increase in June from a year earlier, according to economists' forecasts ahead of the Labor Department's jobs report due Friday. Companies including FedEx and Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants are raising wages to attract staff.

At the same time, prices for everything from milk to car rentals and gasoline are rising at a rapid clip, eating into those income gains. The Federal Reserve's preferred consumer-price gauge rose 3.9% in the 12 months through May, the fastest since 2008.

The parallel surges are shaping the debate over President Joe Biden's proposed $4 trillion economic agenda. The hearty wage gains, particularly for the lowest-paid workers, are a boon to the administration, which argues price pressures will dissipate by next year and more spending over time won't stoke inflation.

Republicans, meanwhile, have seized on the inflation numbers to argue against Biden's spending plans and highlighted the pain from price gains: People with low incomes are hit particularly hard by inflation, since they spend a higher proportion of their funds on daily expenses like food and transportation.

"As a company, you're going to have to pay up to hire," said James Knightley, ING's chief international economist. "But the cost of living is going up pretty rapidly. So really at this stage, you're allowing people to tread water at the very best."

Higher wages may indeed be helping companies hire. Private employers added a greater-than-expected 692,000 jobs in June, according to a report Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute, which said leisure and hospitality businesses posted the strongest gain.

FedEx is a prime example of how the labor dynamic is fueling inflation. The delivery giant is increasing wages to attract employees as shipping volumes grow and service delays mount. The pay rises are flowing into higher rates and surcharges to customers, which executives say is necessary to sustain profits.

Darden Restaurants said on an earnings conference call last week that hourly labor costs are up about 6% and commodity prices rose 2.5%, though "simplified operations" have boosted profit margins. Darden and other service and hospitality companies have had to boost starting wages as they don't have enough workers to meet the demand of vaccinated Americans who feel more comfortable dining out and traveling.