130 countries sign on to global minimum tax plan, creating momentum for Biden push

The agreement announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris showcased the president's preference for patient diplomacy rather than the unilateral moves favored by his predecessor.

Potentially the most significant change in global tax rules in 100 years, the accord is designed to stop countries from competing to lure corporations by offering lower tax rates and to help governments fund their operations at a time of soaring pandemic-related expenses. Biden administration officials also describe the tax plan as a partial remedy for the offshoring of manufacturing jobs that have hollowed out American factory towns and fueled populist resentments.

The president called the deal an example of the "foreign policy for the middle class" that he had promised to deliver, though Republicans were quick to object, and numerous details remain for negotiators to resolve.

"Multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down and protect their profits at the expense of public revenue," Biden said. "They will no longer be able to avoid paying their fair share by hiding profits generated in the United States, or any other country, in lower-tax jurisdictions. This will level the playing field and make America more competitive."

The agreement announced Thursday also includes for the first time provisions for taxing the U.S. giants of the Internet economy, such as Google, Facebook and Amazon. In return, European countries that had instituted their own digital taxes are to remove them, though the OECD statement lacked a timetable for action.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the agreement "a historic day for economic diplomacy" and said it represented one of the administration's core foreign policy goals.

"For decades, the United States has participated in a self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to watch other nations lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom," she wrote on Twitter.

"Today's agreement by 130 countries representing more than 90% of global GDP is a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end," she said in the tweet.