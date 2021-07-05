KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour

In partnership with the LPGA, KPMG will further elevate women’s sports by introducing KPMG Performance Insights, a game-changing technology platform that will provide data insights and advanced performance analytics for the LPGA Tour. The solution was launched at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club and implemented across all LPGA Tour events.

The LPGA has undertaken an intensive initiative over the past five years to restructure their historical scoring and stats database. The introduction of full-field shot-level data and advanced analytics through KPMG Performance Insights, such as strokes gained, proximity averages and performance indexing, is the next step toward the long-term progression of data on the LPGA Tour and provides critical information for players to diagnose and improve their performance. The statistical insights will also be represented within the LPGA’s media landscape through in-broadcast integration and features, a robust digital and social presence, and deeper insights for media coverage and storytelling for the LPGA.

“Statistics and scoring are key elements in telling truly dynamic stories of our LPGA Tour players. This new partnership will provide us with the next level of advanced data to enhance the storytelling for our players and key stakeholders,” said Kelly Hyne, the LPGA’s Chief Sales Officer. “We are proud to have a partner like KPMG that continues to show their commitment to our players and the women’s game as a whole.”