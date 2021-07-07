New national shipping firm will not boost Thailand’s competitiveness, warns TCC

Phumin Harinsut, TCC’s vice-chairman, said Thailand had established a shipping company in the World War II era which was eventually closed in 2011.

“This company had to hire foreign shippers to deliver government products because it did not have its own vessels,” he said.

Instead, he said, the government should consider the services of maritime transport and freight forwarder, TMN Company, in which the government already holds a 30 per cent stake.

He said TMN has three vessels and has ordered a 240-meter-long oil tanker with a capacity of 105,000 tonnes, which will be delivered on July 14.

“TMN has been making oil deliveries for PTT and has the ability to generate revenue for Thailand,” he said.