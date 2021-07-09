AIA Group Named #1 MDRT Company In The World For The Seventh Year Running

MDRT is a global and independent association that is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life insurance and financial services. Its members are required to generate

a certain level of premium, commission, and income, and demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service.

Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive and President of AIA, said, “I am very proud of our agents for successfully leading AIA into the number one MDRT position for 2021. Their dedication to helping our customers better prepare for their financial future and lead Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is an inspiration to us all. AIA’s achievement is a testament to how our agents have responded to the ongoing pandemic – adapting to new working practices and providing uninterrupted service and support to our communities in Asia.”

Bill Lisle, Regional Chief Executive and Chief Distribution Officer of AIA, said, “Being named the number one MDRT company in the world for seven consecutive years is another indication to the strength of our agency force, and shows the benefits of our extensive investments in our people, providing them with the best training and career progression opportunities in the industry.”