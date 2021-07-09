Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

AIA Group Named #1 MDRT Company In The World For The Seventh Year Running

A record total of 16,017 AIA agents and agency leaders were registered as MDRT members as of 1 July 2021, representing an increase of 25 per cent from 2020 and impressive growth of 783 per cent since the company’s IPO in 2010.

AIA Group Limited (“AIA”; or the “Company”; stock code: 1299), the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, announced today the extraordinary achievement of becoming the only multinational firm in history to have achieved the largest number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) members for seven consecutive years.

A record total of 16,017 AIA agents and agency leaders were registered as MDRT members

as of 1 July 2021, representing an increase of 25 per cent from 2020 and impressive growth of 783 per cent since the company’s IPO in 2010.

MDRT is a global and independent association that is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life insurance and financial services. Its members are required to generate

a certain level of premium, commission, and income, and demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service.

Lee Yuan Siong - AIA Group Chief Executive and President Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive and President of AIA, said, “I am very proud of our agents for successfully leading AIA into the number one MDRT position for 2021. Their dedication to helping our customers better prepare for their financial future and lead Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is an inspiration to us all. AIA’s achievement is a testament to how our agents have responded to the ongoing pandemic – adapting to new working practices and providing uninterrupted service and support to our communities in Asia.”

Bill Lisle - Regional Chief Executive and Chief Distribution Officer of AIA Bill Lisle, Regional Chief Executive and Chief Distribution Officer of AIA, said, “Being named the number one MDRT company in the world for seven consecutive years is another indication to the strength of our agency force, and shows the benefits of our extensive investments in our people, providing them with the best training and career progression opportunities in the industry.”

Published : July 09, 2021

Nation Thailnad
