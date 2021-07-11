Rehabilitation loans have reached 21,929 SMEs.

The BOT had opened for financial institutions to seek loan rehabilitation on April 26, consisting of measures to support loan rehabilitation of THB250 billion and the Asset Warehousing project with a budget of THB100 billion.

Loans approved to SMEs amounted to THB31.629 billion, or 47.3 per cent. It said 9,674 people received credit lines accounting for 44.1 per cent, followed by THB27.464 billion to large businesses, accounting for 41.1 per cent, and debtors about 7 per cent.