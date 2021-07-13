Commodity run dwarfs oil spat as emerging markets set to win

Investors and strategists at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs say the post-pandemic economic recovery will stoke demand for raw materials across the board, buoying commodity-sensitive assets regardless of whether a crude accord is reached. Russia and Colombia are among the countries that stand to benefit in particular, according to Whitney Baker, the New York-based founder of Totem Macro, which advises funds overseeing more than $3 trillion.

"A generational opportunity exists today in many of the deepest-value emerging markets," said Baker, the former head of emerging-market research at Bridgewater Associates. "Whether you export goods or whether you export commodities, you're getting an external demand boom right now for pretty much whatever it is that you sell."

Investors are looking beyond the spat between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the danger that 2020's oil production free-for-all will be replayed. The global surge in demand for everything from copper to clothes as economies pick up steam amid the vaccine rollout will provide a backstop for many developing nations, they say.

Cheap valuations and hawkish central banks will support currencies with the closest ties to oil's moves should a slump in crude materialize. Front-loaded tightening cycles in Russia and Mexico make those countries' currencies especially appealing, Chris Turner, the head of currency strategy at ING Groep in London, said on Bloomberg TV.

That sentiment was echoed by Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi, who flagged value in Russia's ruble, Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, despite the past week's volatility.