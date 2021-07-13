Effectiveness of measures to contain Covid to determine bahts direction

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.60 and 32.75 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.
Poon said that foreign investors had decided to sell their assets in Thailand due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 situation in the country. He said this situation would lead to a gradual weakening of the baht.
However, the situation could improve if preventive measures by the authorities are effective in containing the Covid-19 crisis.
On Monday, Poon predicted that the baht could fall to 33 to the US dollar if it passed a resistance between 32.70 and 32.80.
Published : July 13, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021