Prices rise 5.4% in June over last year, largest spike since 2008, as economy continues to recover

Inflation has been on a steep rise for about four months as the recovery gains steam, President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package revs up the economy and consumer demand rebounds much faster than supply chains can catch up. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and the White House have consistently said the price pops aren't here to stay, and that it will take patience for the economy to come back to full strength and for prices to simmer down.

"We expected a pop in inflation like this," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said of the inflation data on CNBC on Tuesday. "Right now it's really remain steady in the boat. Don't read too much signal out of any month of data. And let's get through this volatile period so we can really see where the economy is."

However, that message is being increasingly tested, especially as Americans feel the strain at the grocery store and the gas station and in the housing market. The pandemic exacted an unprecedented toll on the global economy, and no one knows for sure how long it will take for inflation to reverse its aggressive climb.

Meanwhile, Republicans and some prominent economists say the Fed is already behind the curve when it comes to tamping down inflation.

"We need to acknowledge that inflation is with us and it's more severe than expected," Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said during a Tuesday hearing. "The Fed has assured us that it's all transitory . . . I remain concerned that they put themselves in a position of being behind the curve if they're wrong."

One big challenge for the policymakers is Americans' perceptions of inflation, which can influence consumer spending choices. If Americans expect the cost of goods and services will keep rising, they may be more likely to buy more furniture or plane tickets now, before the price tag stings even worse. That cycle of behavior only pushes prices higher, making those very inflation expectations self-fulfilling.

If inflation continues to mount through the rest of 2021 and beyond, policymakers may find it harder to convince Americans that higher prices will be short-lived.

"What really matters for peoples' pocketbooks is what's happening with the prices that they face," said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. "If households keep getting hit with 4 or 5 percent inflation month after month, at what point does that change their expectations about future inflation? And do those expectations then become self-fulfilling?"