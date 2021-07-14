DHL Express Thailand launches next-day cactus export service to Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia

DHL Express Thailand has introduced Cactus Export Service to provide next-day delivery of delicate plants like cactuses from Thailand to Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia. Cactuses have become increasingly popular in Southeast Asia. This new service will allow local business owners to capture the opportunities of this increasing demand and expand their reach across the region.

DHL Express provides cactus business owners with access to direct routes from Bangkok Hub and Gateway to the four destination countries. Full tracking visibility is enabled across the entire supply chain and supported by DHL Express’ own fleet of planes, ground transport and logistics facilities.

“Regular conversations with our customers in order to review our services and identify areas where we could improve is important to us. We are constantly looking at ways to better serve our customers, and to be the platform of choice. By expanding our capabilities to now include cactus delivery not only opens doors to new possibilities and cross-border opportunities for our customers, it also shows our versatility and commitment to meet their needs,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

According to the Global Succulent & Cactus Plants Market Report 2021, the Succulent & Cactus Plants Market will register 16.80% CAGR over the next six years to 2027 . The four destinations accommodate international trade amid the Covid-19 gardening boom. Many cactus species are highly localized and tend to be slow-growing. These features make cactus particularly attractive to collectors interested in exclusivity.

“The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of lifestyle e-commerce. With our cactus export service, cactus business owners can take advantage of our global network and expertise to get their products quickly delivered. This launch reflects our commitment to Thai SMEs, the sector most affected by the pandemic. We continue exploring alternative services for them, working closely with our operations to establish compliant processes that address the restrictions for cactus shipping to accommodate them,” said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Managing Director at DHL Express Thailand & Head of Indochina.