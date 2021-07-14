Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

THAI ready to deliver cargo to 22 destinations in Asia, Europe, Australia

Thai Airways International (THAI) is offering cargo services to 22 destinations in Asia, Europe and Australia in line with its flights scheduled between July and September this year, THAI’s chief commercial officer Nond Kalinta said on Wednesday.

Cargo will be delivered to the following destinations:

• Asia: Round-trip flights from Bangkok to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Tokyo (Narita), Tokyo (Haneda), Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Taipei and Ho Chi Minh. One-way trip from Hong Kong to Bangkok.

• Europe: Round-trip flights from Bangkok to Frankfurt, Copenhagen, London, Zurich, Paris and Stockholm.

• Australia: Round-trip from Bangkok to Sydney and Auckland.

THAI Cargo provides transportation for agricultural and industrial merchandise such as vegetables, fruits, frozen products, electronic appliances, vehicle spare parts, medicines and vaccines.

Despite the temporary suspension of passenger flights, THAI has operated more than 3,500 cargo flights since April last year.

THAI Cargo also offers charter flight services to destinations that it normally flies to.

THAI is also providing normal passenger services in line with its flight schedule from July to September. The airline strictly complies with Covid-19 prevention measures set by the Public Health Ministry, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Contact [email protected], THAI Cargo sales office or visit thaicargo.com for more information.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
