COVID-19 Crisis Lowers Thailand’s Growth, Continued Support for the Poor Needed

Continued assistance to the poor and vulnerable, including informal workers, will be necessary as COVID-19 continues to impact Thailand's economy.
The weaker outlook reflects the impact of the ongoing third wave of the virus on private consumption, and the likelihood that international tourist arrivals will remain very low through the end of 2021. Thailand recorded 40 million tourist arrivals in 2019, but the expected number of tourist arrivals in 2021 has been revised sharply downward from a previous forecast of 4-5 million to just 0.6 million.
"The economic shock associated with COVID-19 has adversely affected employment, incomes, and poverty, but the government's comprehensive social protection response has been impressive in mitigating its impact," said Birgit Hansl, World Bank Country Manager for Thailand. "Thailand's fiscal space is still sufficient to allow supporting measures to protect the poor and most in need in the months to come."
Thailand has performed relatively well in terms of the scale and speed of its fiscal response. The government expanded what was previously a relatively modest set of cash transfer programs to implement one of the largest such responses to COVID-19 in the world. Preliminary simulations suggest that more than 780,000 additional people could have fallen into poverty in 2020 if the government had not scaled up social assistance.
"The crisis in 2020 demonstrated Thailand's ability to leverage its robust and universal digital ID, sophisticated and interoperable digital platform, and a number of administrative databases to filter eligibility for new cash transfer programs. Going forward Thailand would need to consolidate these efforts and be better prepared to respond to crisis through setting up a social registry." said Francesca Lamanna, Senior Economist at the World Bank.
Economic activity is not expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels until 2022, with the GDP growth rate projected to rise to 5.1 percent. However, the pace of recovery will depend on Thailand's vaccination progress, the effectiveness of fiscal support, and the extent to which international tourism resumes. Exports of goods are expected to support the Thai economy in 2021, due to recovering global demand for automotive parts, electronics, machinery, and agricultural products. Risks are further tilted to the downside as the COVID-19 recovery might be delayed due to new COVID-19 variants becoming resistant to treatments or vaccines.
"Adequate testing-tracing-isolation and further progress on vaccinations will be necessary to avoid the need for lockdowns, spur a sustained increase in domestic mobility and consumption, and allow the country to reopen to foreign tourists," according to Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, World Bank Senior Economist for Thailand. "In the long-term, reforms that lower trade costs and barriers could help maximize the benefits of the ongoing recovery of global economic activity."
The report also recommends that the government will need to invest in strengthening Thailand's social protection system. In the years to come it should be a priority to provide adequate support to vulnerable people, while ensuring that this support is targeted effectively to limit the overall fiscal burden. The crisis also further underscores the need to ensure that the social protection system covers the large informal sector at all times, not only during crises.
Download the full report at www.worldbank.org/tem.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : The Nation
