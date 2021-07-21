Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Gulf Energy Development Plc. or GULF continues its “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” campaign for the second consecutive year, expanding on the success and positive feedback from last year with a pledge to provide over 120,000 meals in 60 days. The pre-packed meal boxes have been distributed to field hospitals, isolation facilities, and communities across Bangkok. This time, members of the public can help nominate communities they want to see helped by commenting under the post on the Gulf Spark Facebook fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/GulfSPARK.TH/
Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, on behalf of Gulf Energy Development PCL, stated, “After our working team distributed meal boxes last year, we saw first-hand that these meals actually reached people in the communities that were experiencing difficulties. Especially now when there are still many families who are unemployed with little to no income, a single meal box can help ease the burden of finding the money to buy food. Therefore, we would like to carry on this project for the second year with food being distributed by community representatives to reduce the risk from crowding.”
“In addition, distributing meals to local communities is a way to indirectly boost the economy because the production of 2,000 meal boxes per day requires lots of ingredients. It will also help provide income for restaurant staff, farmers, logistics providers, as well as the taxi drivers and motorcycle taxis who help distribute the meals to the community,” Mr. Sitamon added.
This campaign is part of GULF’s main campaign, “Gulf Sparks Smiles”, which was initiated to support various groups such as people in communities experiencing difficulties, patients and medical staff at the field hospitals, as well as Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms who are in home isolation or community isolation.
From the beginning of the pandemic, GULF has supported a range of different sectors in the fight against COVID-19, including recently providing essential goods to 1,800 families in Bangkok, sponsoring disinfecting equipment and basic medical equipment to all 50 districts in Bangkok, and donating 10 million baht to the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital to fund the procurement of medical equipment and expenses to cover the ‘hospitel’ which accommodates Covid-19 patients.
