Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, on behalf of Gulf Energy Development PCL, stated, “After our working team distributed meal boxes last year, we saw first-hand that these meals actually reached people in the communities that were experiencing difficulties. Especially now when there are still many families who are unemployed with little to no income, a single meal box can help ease the burden of finding the money to buy food. Therefore, we would like to carry on this project for the second year with food being distributed by community representatives to reduce the risk from crowding.”

“In addition, distributing meals to local communities is a way to indirectly boost the economy because the production of 2,000 meal boxes per day requires lots of ingredients. It will also help provide income for restaurant staff, farmers, logistics providers, as well as the taxi drivers and motorcycle taxis who help distribute the meals to the community,” Mr. Sitamon added.