SCB wins 3 Asian Leadership Awards 2021 for best COVID-19 risk management

SCB Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Anucha Laokwansatit recently reiterated that SCB has never stopped to follow its resilient and effective business continuity plan to maintain productivity and deliver convenient experience and services to customers amid the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. Risk management measures in place include a work from home policy, strict safety measures, branch openings as necessary, preventive and risk mitigating measures for branch staff, and more. SCB was among the first companies in Thailand to immediately announce a work from home policy early in the COVID-19 outbreak, so as to maintain social distancing and help reduce the spread of the disease. At the same time, SCB increased the capacity of its IT infrastructure to support digital banking transactions and boosted call center staff numbers to support customers in need.
Thanks to the Bank’s proactive risk management during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, SCB received overwhelming votes and won three on-line Asian Leadership Awards 2021 on July 15, 2021. The Best COVID-19 Solution for Workforce Management, the Best COVID-19 Remote Monitoring Solution, and the Most Innovative Solution for COVID-19 awards reflect SCB’s outstanding corporate management during the COVID-19 crisis, enabling operations following the Bank’s highly resilient and effective business continuity plan.
The Asian Leadership Awards is an annual event revealing the best potential and leadership among companies in Asia. Leading companies winning awards at the event have passed economic challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis with strong determination to make a change and foster corporate sustainability.
“SCB executives have noticed significant impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak since early 2020. Since then, almost 80% of SCB staff have adapted to working from anywhere for over 16 months. This measure is to protect our most valuable resource, our staff, from COVID-19. And as a result of our IT infrastructure revamp and digital transformation, the capacity of our digital platforms such as the SCB Easy App has increased to offer more convenient and effective online services and a better customer experience amid higher demand during the pandemic.” Anucha said.
In terms of staff well-being and productivity, SCB has provided an SCB Telecare program offering telemedicine services, a staff loan program, MS Teams for online working and communication with co-workers to maintain productivity, reduced the risk of COVID-19 exposure, kept staff up-to-date with important news and information, increased safety measures for front-line staff who meet customers face-to-face, and ensured rigorous branch equipment maintenance and surface disinfection in compliance with safety measures of the Ministry of Public Health.
SCB risk management also follows the Bank of Thailand’s guidelines on helping all customer segments affected by the pandemic with supportive measures for post-pandemic economic recovery.
Published : July 22, 2021
