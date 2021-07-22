SCB wins 3 Asian Leadership Awards 2021 for best COVID-19 risk management

Thanks to the Bank’s proactive risk management during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, SCB received overwhelming votes and won three on-line Asian Leadership Awards 2021 on July 15, 2021. The Best COVID-19 Solution for Workforce Management, the Best COVID-19 Remote Monitoring Solution, and the Most Innovative Solution for COVID-19 awards reflect SCB’s outstanding corporate management during the COVID-19 crisis, enabling operations following the Bank’s highly resilient and effective business continuity plan.

The Asian Leadership Awards is an annual event revealing the best potential and leadership among companies in Asia. Leading companies winning awards at the event have passed economic challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis with strong determination to make a change and foster corporate sustainability.

“SCB executives have noticed significant impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak since early 2020. Since then, almost 80% of SCB staff have adapted to working from anywhere for over 16 months. This measure is to protect our most valuable resource, our staff, from COVID-19. And as a result of our IT infrastructure revamp and digital transformation, the capacity of our digital platforms such as the SCB Easy App has increased to offer more convenient and effective online services and a better customer experience amid higher demand during the pandemic.” Anucha said.