CKPower rushes aid to flood-stricken communities hit by Koguma around its power plant in the Lao PDR.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower), “CKP” on SET, stated that tropical storm Koguma struck Laos on June 13, 2021, bringing torrential rain that triggered flash floods across many areas. The downpour also caused the Nam Hung river, a tribulary of the Mekong River, to burst its banks, flooding Xayaboury Town and affecting 4,897 households in 39 communities along the river banks, leaving their houses and streets buried under the mud carried to the area by the floodwater which also caused difficulties for travelling.

After the floodwater subsided, Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL), a subsidiary of CKPower, sent water trucks along with volunteers to the affected communities, located around 45 kilometers to the west of the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Lao PDR, to clean the streets and surrounding areas as well as to deliver necessities, which were received by representatives of the administrative office of Xayaboury Province for distribution to the flood-stricken households.