Q2 profit expectations fuel CK Power share surge

The shares of Energy company CK Power (CKP) climbed over 3 per cent on Thursday, amid possibility of the company reporting a THB750 million profit for the second quarter.

CKP's stock price rose to 6 baht on Thursday morning, increasing from the previous price by 0.20 baht or 3.45 per cent. The share hit its highest point at THB6.10 and the lowest at THB5.95 baht on Thursday with total trade value at THB135.20 million.

Maybank Kim Eng securities suggested that investors should purchase the CKP stock when it is at THB6.50 per share. The securities firm expected CKP to soon announce around THB750 million profit for the second quarter. It predicted even greater growth for the energy company in the third quarter.

CKP holds shares in the Nam Ngum 2 and Xayaburi hydroelectric power plants in Laos. The movement of tropical storm Koguma to upper Laos is expected to provide more water for the plants to generate electricity.