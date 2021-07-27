Bangkok Airways to resume its first international flight (Samui – Singapore)

Starting from 1 August 2021, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its first international service between Samui and Singapore in order to support Thailand's re-opening project and the Samui Plus Model project.

The resumed services between Samui and Singapore will be operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday). The outbound flight PG961 departs Samui Airport at 15.05hrs. and arrives Singapore International Airport at 18.00hrs. The inbound flight PG962 departs Singapore International Airport at 19.30hrs. and arrives Samui Airport at 20.35hrs.

Passengers entering Thailand are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) directive No. 7/2564 on 24 June B.E. 2564 (2021) which requires that each passenger entering the country must possess the complete set of the relevant documents. The documents include: Certificate of Entry (COE), Medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling), Vaccine Certificate or proof of vaccination. Additionally all passengers must undergo required COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) during their stay in Thailand. Travelers with a certificate of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test are exempt from compulsory quarantine if travelling to the following islands: Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. They must stay on the island for at least 14 days before travelling to other regions in Thailand.