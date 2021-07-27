Bangkok Airways to resume its first international flight (Samui – Singapore)

Starting from 1 August 2021, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its first international service between Samui and Singapore in order to support Thailand's re-opening project and the Samui Plus Model project.
The resumed services between Samui and Singapore will be operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday). The outbound flight PG961 departs Samui Airport at 15.05hrs. and arrives Singapore International Airport at 18.00hrs. The inbound flight PG962 departs Singapore International Airport at 19.30hrs. and arrives Samui Airport at 20.35hrs.
Passengers entering Thailand are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) directive No. 7/2564 on 24 June B.E. 2564 (2021) which requires that each passenger entering the country must possess the complete set of the relevant documents. The documents include: Certificate of Entry (COE), Medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling), Vaccine Certificate or proof of vaccination. Additionally all passengers must undergo required COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) during their stay in Thailand. Travelers with a certificate of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test are exempt from compulsory quarantine if travelling to the following islands: Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. They must stay on the island for at least 14 days before travelling to other regions in Thailand.
Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways said, “We are more than delighted to announce the resumption of our first international flight after being on pause for a long while due to the pandemic. The Samui – Singapore route is anticipated to bring back confidence to Thailand’s tourism. We have assured that both Samui and Singapore have robust processes in place to ensure travels between the two cities can be undertaken safely.”
“At Bangkok Airways, we remain committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airline and Samui airport strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At Samui airport, we have put in place health and safety measures and social distancing practice in compliance with the regulations by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to ensure highest level of safety for all passengers and staff. The measures include passengers and staff screening, health and body temperature checks, passengers and staff are required to wear protective masks at all times. Moreover, airport disinfectant cleaning is set to be done on an hourly basis in common service areas and high-traffic areas such as check-in counters, baggage store, and wheelchairs and office spaces,” added Mr. Puttipong.
For more information and/or reservations, passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;
Call Center: Tel. 1771 (within Thailand) or +662-270-6699 (during 08.00hrs. – 20.00hrs.)
PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN
Email: [email protected]
Published : July 27, 2021
