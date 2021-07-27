Xayaburi Power explains the flow rates of Mekong are affected by Tropical Storm Cempaka

“The power plant is managed in such a way that it releases the same amount of water downstream as the natural flow that goes into the power plant. This is because the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant has no water storage capability nor reservoir; it is a run-of-river hydroelectric power plant. In other words, the amount of water that flows into the power plant is invariably equal to the amount released out of the power plant into the river, and the natural flow of the Mekong is not affected,” said Mr.Thanawat.

A comparison of the average monthly volumes of water passing through the power plant against the highest and lowest flow rates over the past 80 years (1940-2020), dating back to the period prior to the establishment of the power plant, demonstrates that the current volumes are within the recorded range and that flow rates can vary, with higher volumes in wet years and lower in dry years. The average volume of 2021 is projected to be similar to that of 2018 which was recorded as a wet year.