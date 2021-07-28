Border trade in June up 41.68% from last year

Trade with four neighbouring countries was topped by Malaysia with a rise of 15.33 per cent to 24.849 billion baht. Next came Laos (up 18.40% to 17.894 billion baht), Myanmar (31.79% to 17.139 billion) and Cambodia (20.99% to 13.494 billion).

China topped the list for transit trade with a rise of 86.56 per cent to 35.740 billion baht, followed by Singapore (81.65% to 10.158 billion) and Vietnam (16.91% to 6.082 billion).

The ministry expects border and transit trade to expand 3-6 per cent this year as it opens more checkpoints to speed the flow of trade. Forty-four border checkpoints were open in June, with another 11 set to open soon, starting with the Ban Pak Sang checkpoint linking Ubon Ratchathani province with Laos.

Total trade in the first half of 2021 has surpassed 800 billion baht, up 31.21 per cent.