BTS Group Holdings wins Transport Deal of the Year award

BTS Group Holdings has bagged the “Transport Deal of the Year” title at The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2021 held by The Asset, an Asian financial magazine, the company said in a press release.

The award was given to the firm after it issued green bonds in November 2020 to raise funds for investment in sustainable infrastructure, such as the MRT Yellow and Pink lines.

This underlines the fact that BTS Group is running its business with an eye on the environment.

