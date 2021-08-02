Gold faces downward pressure after weeks riding high

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.31am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

Gold price rose by THB200 per baht weight last week and by THB1,600 per baht weight in July, with the year's highest price at THB28,400 per baht weight.