Mikimoto brings forth vibrant colors of the season with “Spring New Collection 2021”

For more than a century, Mikimoto has crafted series of unparalleled, timeless pearl jewelry pieces incorporated with precious gemstones and inspiration from natural beauty. These precious creations for the summer are inspired by the floral queen of the season, the cherry blossom, which is also Japan’s national flower, that goes into full bloom during late March until early April that marks the beginning of spring. Cherry blossom petals that symbolize the sweet, delicate feminine beauty are used to create various jewelry designs. White South Sea Pearl Earrings with Diamond brings elegant air to the wearer, while White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond that uses lustrous, perfectly round white South Sea pearl, entices with alluring charm. Meanwhile the White South Sea Pearl Ring with Diamond brings glamour to a lady’s delicate, slim finger.

The collection also includes masterpieces such as Akoya Pearl Brooch with Diamond and Pink Sapphire with perfectly round and lustrous Akoya pearl propped on delicate floral petals and sparkling diamonds and pink sapphires. The majestic Golden South Sea Pearl Earrings with Diamond boosts confidence, while the White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond delights with a string of diamond accent. The other two stellar pieces that pearl lovers fall in love with are White South Sea Pearl Brooch with Diamond and Blue Sapphire and White South Sea Pearl Brooch with Diamond and Pink Sapphire with exquisitely delicate flower petals created by the masterful hands of Mikimoto’s artisans.

Experience the eternal beauty of peals, the king of the sea, created to welcome the warming and vibrant springtime with the "Spring New Collection 2021"