IEA cuts oil demand outlook on virus, sees new surplus in 2022

It's a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+ alliance to open the taps or risk a damaging spike in prices. The oil cartel heeded calls to hike supply, which is now arriving just as consumption slackens.

The analysis also jars with Wednesday's call from the U.S. -- the IEA's most influential member -- for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to ramp production up faster.

"The immediate boost from OPEC+ is colliding with slower demand growth and higher output from outside the alliance, stamping out lingering suggestions of a near-term supply crunch or super cycle," the IEA said in its monthly report.