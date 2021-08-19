Thursday, August 19, 2021

THAI Operates Domestic and International Flights in August – October 2021

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently said that in response to the current demands for air travel on both domestic and international routes, THAI has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules as per the latest COVID-19 control measures during August – October 2021

Mr. Nond Kalinta, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently said that in response to the current demands for air travel on both domestic and international routes, THAI has arranged and adjusted its flight schedules as per the latest COVID-19 control measures during August – October 2021 with details as follows:

Domestic (one-way flight):

1. Twice weekly flights from Bangkok to Phuket

• Flight TG922 departs from Bangkok every Thursday.

• Flight TG916 departs from Bangkok every Friday.

Remark: These flights will be operated during September – October 2021 according to announcements of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Flight operations in support of the Phuket Sandbox campaign:

1. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (v.v.): one flight per week every Thursday.

2. Bangkok – Phuket – London (v.v.): one flight per week every Friday.

3. Bangkok – Paris – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Thursday.

4. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday.

Intercontinental (return flights):

1. Bangkok – London: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice weekly flights every Saturday and Sunday.

3. Bangkok – Copenhagen: twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.

(Remark: These flights will be operated only on Saturday in September.)

4. Bangkok – Sydney: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.

Regional (return flights):

1. Bangkok – Singapore: one flight per week every Wednesday (in October 2021).

2. Bangkok – Osaka: twice weekly flights every Thursday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

4. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.

5. Bangkok – Nagoya: twice weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.

6. Bangkok – Seoul: twice weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.

7. Bangkok – Taipei: twice weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday.

8. Bangkok – Jakarta: one flight per week every Wednesday.

THAI Operates Domestic and International Flights in August – October 2021 For more information about flight schedules, reservations and ticketing services, please visit our website at www.thaiairways.com, call THAI Contact Center at (+66) 2-3561111, 24 hours a day, or contact THAI local ticketing offices.

Published : August 19, 2021

Nation Thailnad
