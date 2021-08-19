Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

The forecast comes after the bank cut its GDP projection for next year from 4.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

However, Thai GDP could shrink by 1.1 per cent this year and not expand next year if the Covid-19 situation worsens, warns CIMBT’s chief economist Amornthep Chawla.

The bank also cut its forecast for GDP growth in July from 1.3 per cent to 0.4 per cent, following the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Figures for the second quarter of this year show Thailand’s economy grew 7.5 per cent from the same period last year but only 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter.