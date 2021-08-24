C.P. adjusting to post-pandemic world – focuses on collaborations and overseas expansions

Mr. Chearavanont added that the most important initiative in preparing for the post-pandemic world is for C.P. Group companies to “go beyond creating, producing or selling products and services, to also becoming platforms that empower SMEs and other businesses to develop new opportunities for growth in Thailand and globally.”

As a part of a programme that he called the creation of ‘Platforms of Opportunity,’ Mr. Chearavanont said that C.P. Group is developing systems that will help other Thai businesses and growers enter foreign markets by working together with C.P. Group companies.

“When any Group company succeeds in establishing itself in an overseas market, it should also help tens, hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of Thai SMEs, or farmers, or other producers to go into those markets. SMEs are generally unable to afford the risks and difficulties of trying to enter international markets. And often, they cannot succeed against the entrenched commercial networks of those countries. If we consolidate their collective capabilities on any of our commercial platforms, we can give them the power of much larger companies and help them obtain the market access that only the largest Thai corporations can secure in foreign countries. It will unlock enormous, new economic potential that will bring added prosperity to millions, while also reinforcing the C.P. Group’s footprint internationally through a win-win arrangement.”

Mr. Chearavanont said that the ‘Platforms of Opportunity’ business model is one of the best ways to strengthen Thailand’s interests in the new, post-pandemic world because “it empowers and mobilises on the global stage the capabilities of tens of thousands of SMEs and other Thai enterprises.”

“Thai companies must collaborate on a level they’ve never done before to create a collective power that can protect Thailand’s place in the future global economy. Just as the world’s giant companies in the United States or Europe or China or Japan or Korea support and strengthen their home countries and home companies while also adding value to their host countries, so, too, must we do the same, in accordance with our Three-Benefit Principle. The Principle states that the consideration of benefits should be, first and foremost, to our country of investment, second to the community, and lastly to the company, in that order,” he said.