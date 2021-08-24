Cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another 2 years

The rate will not affect revenue projections for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, because income estimates have been calculated in the budget preparation period.

Every 1 per cent hike in VAT increases the government's income by about 70 billion baht.