WHA Group Acquires Shares in Storage Asia to Expand its Integrated Logistics Portfolio

Established in 2015, Storage Asia is a leading private storage service business under the brand “i-Store Self Storage”, offering a wide range of high-quality and reliable private storage solutions. Its customers are both individuals and businesses who are looking for a secure space for their valuable belongings. Clients can enjoy a customized storage size that can fit their possession with the best self-storage service and highest quality. The company currently operates 2 branches in the heart of the cities; two in Bangkok (Silom branch and Sukhumvit Soi 24 branch) and will be opening two more branches in Sukhumvit 71 and Pattaya City in 1st quarter 2022, with a plan to expand its operations nationwide.

With the acquisition, WHA Group and Storage Asia will jointly create value-added services and solutions for their customers, offering a tailor-made solution package with the aim to support the business and its client requirements. The win-win alliance will streamline business operations.

“We are very excited about this new collaboration with Storage Asia. Branching out into new business territories to establish a sustainable and steady growth is part of our Corporate DNA,”

said Ms Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO, WHA Corporation Pcl. “Together, we will leverage on our expertise and know-how in logistics business to create enhanced self-storage services, using advanced technologies and innovation. The demand for smart, integrated solutions is here to stay. We are committed to driving business success with our partners, growing together sustainably and ready to support our customers’ needs including coping with suddenly disruption change. This collaboration is to fulfill and expand its logistics business as well as create synergy each other to have the value-added products and provide innovative services. Over the next few years, WHA Group will continue to seek new investment opportunities with the right partners to diversify its portfolio and contribute to sustainable economic growth for the country and the region,” she said.

“The acquisition definitely opens new business doors for Storage Asia,” said Mr. Pakdee Anivat, Chief Executive Officer of Storage Asia Co., Ltd. and Founder of i-Store Self Storage. “Through WHA Group’s regionwide network and strong relationship with key strategic partner, we can expand our client base to more sectors. We firmly believe we are in good hands with WHA Group. We are looking forward to creating innovative one-stop services with them, to tackle today’s space and logistics-related challenges,” he further commented.