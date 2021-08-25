First day of school indefinitely postponed for 140 million first-time students around the world – UNICEF

Seven in 10 children and young people reported poorer mental health due to the impact of COVID-19 on their lives in a 2020 UNICEF-led survey in Thailand. Following school closures, more than half said they were worried about their studies, and future education and employment.

While countries worldwide are taking some actions to provide remote learning, at least 29 per cent of primary students are not being reached. In addition to lack of assets for remote learning, the youngest children may not be able to participate due to a lack of support using the technology, a poor learning environment, pressure to do household chores, or being forced to work.

In Thailand, nearly half of all households surveyed in a 2020 study by the National Statistical Office were not ready for online learning. Fifty-one per cent did not have access to devices for online learning; 26 per cent did not have internet access for online learning; and 40 per cent of parents and caregivers said they did not have time to oversee their children’s online learning.

Studies have shown that positive school experiences during this transition period are a predictor of children’s future social, emotional and educational outcomes. At the same time, children who fall behind in learning during the early years often stay behind for the remaining time they spend in school, and the gap widens over the years. The number of years of education a child receives also directly affects their future earnings.

UNICEF urges governments to reopen schools for in-person learning as soon as possible, and to provide a comprehensive recovery response for students. Together with the World Bank and UNESCO, UNICEF is calling for governments to focus on three key priorities for recovery in schools:

Targeted programmes to bring all children and youth back in school where they can access tailored services to meet their learning, health, psychosocial well-being, and other needs;

Effective remedial learning to help students catch up on lost learning;

Support for teachers to address learning losses and incorporate digital technology into their teaching.

"Your first day of school is a day of hope and possibility—a day for getting off to a good start. But not all children are getting off to a good start. Some children are not even starting at all," said Fore." We must reopen schools for in-person learning as soon as possible, and we must immediately address the gaps in learning this pandemic has already created. Unless we do, some children may never catch up."