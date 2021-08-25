Wednesday, August 25, 2021

business

THB1.2bn rescue fund for Thailand’s micro to medium-sized businesses

The Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion board on Wednesday approved a budget of 1.2 billion baht to help micro-entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) survive the Covid-19 crisis.

The board, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, set aside 1.225 billion baht to aid MSMEs, which have been hit hard by the pandemic and restrictions.

Prayut also ordered rapid development of Single Sign On (SSO), a database platform to facilitate the exchange of services and information between SMEs.

The PM also proposed amending the SME promotion law to accommodate changes to business operations post-Covid-19.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

