Singha Drinking Water supports all Thais with the "Never give up" clip starring Tennis Panipak.

Singha Drinking Water encourages everyone to stand tall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the " Never give up" video starring Tennis - Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand's Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist, sharing her stories in the ring, which serves as an inspirational anecdote for us all.
Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Chief Executive Officer of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., shares that the COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic that Thais have suffered through for almost two years. The high infection number and the uncertainty of when or how it's going to end have impacted the nation's economy and society.
Since the beginning, the company has initiated a lot of relief efforts to different sectors of the society, such as financial donations for medical supplies and protective kits to medical personnel of hospitals nationwide, the food and water support which is over 2 million bottles, and initiatives from the Singha R-SA network in terms of jobs created and hired. The overall effort now totals up to more than 250 million Baht and counting.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic might leave people feeling down, distressed, and discouraged, Singha Drinking Water believes that in addition to physical support, emotional support is needed in times like this as well. The company has produced a video hoping to spread positivity and encourage everyone to fight through the crisis with the "Never give up" video starring Tennis - Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand's Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist. She will share her story comparing life as a competitive sport where we have to fight until the end and don't give up as long as we are in this together.
"We are proud to be a force of positivity and kindness once again for all Thais. Previously we have launched a "Live and Learn" music video, a rearranged version by Boyd Kosiyapong telling an inspirational story for Thais to march on and a message of support for frontline workers with messages on Bangkok's billboards as well. The "Never give up" video will resonate the undying spirit which will not give up no matter what," Mr. Bhurit said.
Singha Drinking Water's mission is not only to deliver the best product to its consumers, but the company has been involved with societal developments in numerous areas such as education, the environment, and sports. Singha Corporation has been the main sponsor of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand since 2005 and countless sports organizations, along with supports for athletes of all sports and levels, which has been the driving force of Thailand's success on the world stage until now.
Published : August 26, 2021
