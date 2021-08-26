Singha Drinking Water supports all Thais with the "Never give up" clip starring Tennis Panipak.

Singha Drinking Water encourages everyone to stand tall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the " Never give up" video starring Tennis - Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand's Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist, sharing her stories in the ring, which serves as an inspirational anecdote for us all.

Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Chief Executive Officer of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., shares that the COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic that Thais have suffered through for almost two years. The high infection number and the uncertainty of when or how it's going to end have impacted the nation's economy and society.

Since the beginning, the company has initiated a lot of relief efforts to different sectors of the society, such as financial donations for medical supplies and protective kits to medical personnel of hospitals nationwide, the food and water support which is over 2 million bottles, and initiatives from the Singha R-SA network in terms of jobs created and hired. The overall effort now totals up to more than 250 million Baht and counting.