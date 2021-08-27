Friday, August 27, 2021

Ajinomoto delivers Company Products to support Healthcare workers to fight against COVID-19

The product presentation was held at Department of Medical services, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi Province.

Recently, Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. led by Mr.Thongdee Paso (3rd from right), Managing Director, delivered company products including "Birdy®" RTD canned coffee, "Birdy® 3in1" instant coffee mixed powder and "YumYum™ Cup" instant noodles worth 40,000 Baht to Dr.Manus Potaporn (3rd from left), Deputy Director General of Department of Medical services, together with Dr.Pairoj Surattanawanich (2nd from left), Deputy Director General of Department of Medical services, and Mrs.Nitayaporn Thaweechaitanasakul (leftmost), Secretary to the Department of Medical services, in order to support the work of the Department as well as to encourage morale of all Healthcare workers who have worked hard during the COVID-19 epidemic situation.

Published : August 27, 2021

