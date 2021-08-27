Friday, August 27, 2021

Laem Chabang, Xiamen ports to link up

PAT explained that this pact will not only promote bilateral ties, but also the development of logistics and exchange of knowledge.

Chonburi’s Laem Chabang Port will become the sister of China’s Xiamen Port, the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) announced recently.

Thailand’s port authority also plans to increase routes and shipping lines in collaboration with the port in China.

Xiamen Port is a key deep-water harbour on Xiamen Island, adjacent to the mainland and along the estuary of Jiulongjiang River in south Fujian province. This is the seventh port in China.

