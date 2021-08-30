Monday, August 30, 2021

business

E-commerce plan to boost online trade by THB1.3 trillion in 2022

The Cabinet has approved a plan to boost e-commerce trade to 5.35 trillion baht in 2022, the Commerce Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry’s National Electronic Commerce Development Action Plan aims to lift the value of online trade from 4.03 trillion baht in 2019 to 5.35 trillion baht next year – an increase of 1.32 trillion baht.

The plan, which was drawn up by the Electronic Commerce Committee of government and private sector representatives, will increase both domestic and international marketing channels for Thai entrepreneurs, including farmers. It also aims to boost efficiency of doing business by reducing costs and offering access to low-interest funding sources.

Phase 1 of the plan (2021-2022) consists of four strategies: e-Marketplace enhancement and promotion, ecosystem and enabling factors, trust and sustainability, and competency building amid the new normal.

More than 10,000 businesses are expected to register under the plan with the Department of Business Development. Meanwhile, at least 10 government projects will stimulate the e-commerce ecosystem.

Published : August 30, 2021

