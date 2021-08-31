CKPower announces strong and sustainable Q2/2021 Net Profit growth of 845%

Mr. Thanawat said that in addition to strong Q2 performance, CKPower issued Baht 4,000 million debentures on May 28, 2021 with the proceeds intended for the rollover of its debentures that were due in Q2/2021, for asset acquisition and investment in ventures related to the Company’s businesses, as well as for use as working capital in CKPower’s operations. The debentures were given a credit rating of “A-/Stable” by TRIS Rating Company Limited. Furthermore, on June 29, 2021, CKPower purchased an additional 5% share of XPCL as approved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with a Baht 1,800 million short-term loan facility as source of fund, increasing its shareholding in XPCL from 37.5% to 42.5%.

The strong performance is expected to continue into Q3/2021 as a result of an anticipated year-on-year increase in NN2 and XPCL’s electricity output as NN2’s reservoir inflows and the Mekong water flow rates through XPCL are forecast to continue to be higher than the previous year. In addition, XPCL has been able to produce electricity at maximum capacity since mid-June. The performance will also be driven by the fact that CKPower is set to begin recognizing the increased share of profit from XPCL following the additional 5% shareholding from Q3 onwards.

“CKPower is making preparations to issue debentures to rollover the short-term loan facility used to pay for the additional shares in XPCL and expects to issue the debentures in Q4, subject to market condition. The Company is also set to start a credit rating process for XPCL in the second half of this year to accommodate XPCL’s plan to issue debentures in 2022,” said Thanawat.

With regard to COVID-19, the production of all CKPower’s power plants have not been affected as Business Continuity Plans (BCPs) have been prudently prepared to handle such events and manage risks that may impact the Company’s operations. CKPower has also donated Baht 2 million to Kasetsart University Foundation to support its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, contributed necessary equipment to Public Health Service Center 4 Din Daeng under BMA Health Department to support its public vaccination service, and handed out alcohol gel hand sanitizers to communities surrounding Bangpa-in Cogeneration Power Plant, a power plant under CKPower Group, Thanawat added.