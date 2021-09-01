Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are ready to reopen

View
According to Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s recent announcement, to allow more businesses to reopen so that people can restore their normal lives as much as possible, OneSiam – the synergy of Siam Paragon Siam Center and Siam Discovery together with ICONSIAM are now ready to reopen under highest levels of preventive and disease control measures. The proactive practices also include stringent staff screening before the official operation resumes. All measures are to ensure utmost confidence to businesses in the shopping centers, tenants, staff and customers. The reopening plan is rolled out under “One Smile Forward” concept – that all of us will embrace the new normal together.
Siam Paragon Siam Center and Siam Discovery together with ICONSIAM have taken hygiene and health safety measures our top priorities and has been taken proactive measures to the highest level, applied to both our staffs and visitors. The shopping centers’ operation has been strictly carried under the guidelines by the Department of Disease Control and the Ministry of Public Health since the early spread of Covid-19 in 2020. The reopening is also operated under maximum preventive and disease control measures and stringent staff screening before the official reopening, to reassure visitors’ utmost safety.
Naratipe Ruttapradid, Senior Executive Vice President – Operation, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd, said “Siam Paragon Siam Center and Siam Discovery is more than ready to reopen. The reopening is operated under 360◦ and highest levels of hygiene and safety measures, in compliance with CCSA’s mandates to lower the risk of Covid-19 spread, so that businesses and activities can be sustainably carried on with safety. We are implementing Covid-Free Setting Protocol to reassure confidence to our staffs, business operators and visitors. All staffs are required to be vaccinated and pass the antigen test kit test before resuming their duties, the use of Thai Safe Thai platform, staffs must wear face masks at all time and strictly follow D-M-H-T-T rules (Distancing, Mask wearing, Hand washing, Testing, and using the Thai Chana app). In addition, shops and restaurants must pass the Thai Stop Covid+ standard set by the Ministry of Public Health.
The operation system is effectively conducted such as sanitizing the air cooling, air ventilation system, water quality control, proactive big cleaning with disinfectant spray in the public areas and in the shops. Frequent touch points are sanitized every 30 minutes. Car park cards are cleaned after each use to ensure maximum hygiene and safety for both staffs and customers.
Published : September 01, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021