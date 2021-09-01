Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and ICONSIAM are ready to reopen

According to Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s recent announcement, to allow more businesses to reopen so that people can restore their normal lives as much as possible, OneSiam – the synergy of Siam Paragon Siam Center and Siam Discovery together with ICONSIAM are now ready to reopen under highest levels of preventive and disease control measures. The proactive practices also include stringent staff screening before the official operation resumes. All measures are to ensure utmost confidence to businesses in the shopping centers, tenants, staff and customers. The reopening plan is rolled out under “One Smile Forward” concept – that all of us will embrace the new normal together.

