Monday, September 13, 2021

Ministry launches e-commerce plan to generate over THB5.3 billion next year

The Department of International Trade Promotion said the e-commerce plan covers four strategies: e-marketplace development, improvement of the environment and other factors related to e-commerce, trust and sustainability of e-commerce, and improved conditions for entrepreneurs.

The Commerce Ministry has revealed details about its national e-commerce plan, which aims to generate over 5.35 billion baht in 2022

The plan was approved by the Cabinet on Monday.

Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook, an adviser to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, said Jurin realised the importance of e-commerce in the digital economy, which is one of the country’s main policy focuses.

As such, he had ordered a specific committee to draft a plan to promote e-commerce. Jurin also set a target of boosting the value of e-commerce from 4.03 billion baht in 2019 to 5.35 billion baht in 2022, Malika added.

The adviser explained that the plan will help stimulate Thailand’s market, which has been damaged by the Covid-19 crisis.

“This plan will generate benefits to people at all levels. Thai-owned platforms will be promoted and strengthened in a fairer market that includes foreign platforms. In addition, big data will be utilised to make e-commerce operations in Thailand more stable and systematic. The commerce minister also aims to expand commercial markets for local entrepreneurs and farmers through the online channels” said Mallika.

Published : September 02, 2021

