Ministry launches e-commerce plan to generate over THB5.3 billion next year

The Commerce Ministry has revealed details about its national e-commerce plan, which aims to generate over 5.35 billion baht in 2022

The plan was approved by the Cabinet on Monday.

Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook, an adviser to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, said Jurin realised the importance of e-commerce in the digital economy, which is one of the country’s main policy focuses.

As such, he had ordered a specific committee to draft a plan to promote e-commerce. Jurin also set a target of boosting the value of e-commerce from 4.03 billion baht in 2019 to 5.35 billion baht in 2022, Malika added.