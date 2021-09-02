BGRIM to explore gas-fired power plants, renewable energy and smart grid development in Asia Industrial Estate

Dr Link said the collaboration with AIE supports BGRIM’s drive to elevate its position as a leading industrial power producer and enhancing its competitive edge.

BGRIM’s planned facilities in the industrial estate will offer high quality energy supplies directly to customers through a trading mechanism bypassing state-run power utilities using the ‘Smart Grid' developed by BGRIM. The company has trialled the energy trading system at BGRIM’s buildings and various industrial estates, he added.

BGRIM has earlier set up a pilot study project to develop a smart grid system linking Amata City Industrial Estate in Chon Buri Province with Bangkadi Industrial Park. The scheme integrates various power generation sources including natural gas-fired plants, renewable energy generators like floating solar and solar rooftops with electric vehicles charging stations and energy storage systems (ESS).

Also under the project is upgrading transmission lines and modernising various systems to become intelligent to support technological developments and adaptation of the 5G technology. The project will be implemented in phases.

Dr Link noted that this cooperation with AIE is very much in line with BGRIM’s strategy to expand its transmission and distribution business in the region. The company has built and controlled power transmission and distribution systems in nine industrial estates in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to establish infrastructure foundations necessary for the development of ‘Smart City’ in the future.

To date, BGRIM has 50 power plants in commercial operation. The company aims to ramp up its total installed capacity from 3,058 MW at the end of 2020 to at least 7,200 MW of secured PPA by 2025 and further to 10,000 MW by 2030 with an annual revenue of more than 100 billion baht being targeted.