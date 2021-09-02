Thailand offers to become strategic CLMVT, Asean hub for China, GBA

Vice Commerce Minister Dr Sansern Samalapa said Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor can easily serve as a link for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as well as become a strategic hub for CLMVT and Asean countries.

CLMVT comprises Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, which are also part of the Asean grouping.

Seamless links in both infrastructure and digital technology along BRI will lead to mutual economic benefits and attract investment in EEC’s target industries such as automotive, aviation and logistics.

He said this cooperation will also be economically beneficial for Thailand, especially after the completion of BRI projects like the Thai-Laos-China high-speed railway. This railway will cut down the cost of transport – both goods and people – and help regional economies recover quickly from the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, China’s foreign trade and investment policies will give Thai businesses greater access to the mainland’s huge market.