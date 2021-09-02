Monday, September 13, 2021

business

Thailand offers to become strategic CLMVT, Asean hub for China, GBA

Thailand offered to become a hub connecting Asean countries with Hong Kong and China at the 6th Belt and Road Summit held via teleconferencing on September 1 and 2.

294

View

Vice Commerce Minister Dr Sansern Samalapa said Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor can easily serve as a link for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as well as become a strategic hub for CLMVT and Asean countries.

CLMVT comprises Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, which are also part of the Asean grouping.

Seamless links in both infrastructure and digital technology along BRI will lead to mutual economic benefits and attract investment in EEC’s target industries such as automotive, aviation and logistics.

He said this cooperation will also be economically beneficial for Thailand, especially after the completion of BRI projects like the Thai-Laos-China high-speed railway. This railway will cut down the cost of transport – both goods and people – and help regional economies recover quickly from the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, China’s foreign trade and investment policies will give Thai businesses greater access to the mainland’s huge market.

Published : September 02, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.