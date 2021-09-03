Cyclicals beat tech in run-up to key jobs report

Investors' concerns about economic growth are overdone, opening the way for potential gains in cyclical assets in the near future, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While economically sensitive sectors dominated the leader board for the first half of 2021, they've lagged in recent months as the delta coronavirus variant prompted concerns about the pace of the recovery.

"The market is worrying too much about global cyclical risks from Delta outbreaks and China's slowdown, and our Fed forecast is still more dovish than the market's," Goldman strategists led by Zach Pandl said in a note. "So we think some further relief in cyclical assets -- higher equities and higher bond yields -- is likely over the near term."

Meantime, Bill Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co. in the 1970s and retired in 2019, said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the "investment garbage can." Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, he wrote. The benchmark bond rate is currently around 1.3%.

Some corporate highlights:

- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration won't allow the company to fly its space plane until an investigation is complete into whether a July 11 flight deviation threatens public safety.

- Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks rose, with Bitcoin trading near the closely watched $50,000 level.

- Netflix Inc. rallied after Citigroup Inc. raised its price target for the video-streaming company.

- Electric-car maker Tesla Inc. temporarily halted some operations at its factory in Shanghai last month, according to people familiar with the matter, amid the global shortage of semiconductors.