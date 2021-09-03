Bitcoin breaks back above $50,000 in crypto rally

The largest cryptocurrency rose as high as $50,362 on Thursday, having briefly surpassed $50,000 on Aug. 23 as well -- a level it hadn't hit since mid-May. Ether, the second-largest crypto, rose as much as 3% to $3,843, continuing a strong run after its London upgrade early last month.

Other coins also gained, with the overall crypto market cap jumping 5% to $2.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko.com pricing. Number-three crypto Cardano is nearing a $100 billion market value amid optimism about smart contracts, and Solana and Polkadot are up about 60% and 22%, respectively, in the past seven days, CoinGecko showed.

"Two fundamental factors that are likely behind Bitcoin's push: Twitter's potential integration of the coin as a Tip Jar payment option, and the official launch of bitcoin as a legal tender in El Salvador come Sept. 7," Petr Kozyakov, co-founder and chief executive officer of global-payment network Mercuryo, said in an email. "While we are expecting the $50,000 price point to hold, Bitcoin buyers are exercising more optimism for even a bigger price gain by year-end."