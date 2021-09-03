Bangpakok Hospital Group opens registration for Moderna jabs

Bangpakok Hospital Group opened its second round of registration for Moderna Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Thursday.

Private hospitals have been authorised to order Moderna jabs via the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) as an alternative vaccine for citizens.

The Moderna doses are expected to be delivered between January - March 2022 and will be priced at 1,650 baht per jab, inclusive of hospital service fees.

Moderna jabs can be booked at https://bpkconnect.com/ecommerce/vaccine.

Registrants must make payment in full on the booking date. Due to limited supply of the vaccine, the hospital will schedule jab appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

If the hospital is unable to offer jabs because of a supply shortage, registrants will be refunded the full payment. However, the hospital will not refund registrants who miss their jab appointment.

Registrants can also transfer their jab to another recipient by informing the hospital in advance.

Classified as an mRNA vaccine, Moderna can be administered to people aged 18 years or over, with a four-week interval between first and second jabs.