LINE Reaches 50 Million Users, Positioning Itself as A Leading Application that Responds to Digital Lifestyle of All Thais

LINE Thailand's 50 million users milestone can be attributed to various growing LINE services, an indicator of "Digital Citizens" who use LINE to accommodate their lives online.

LINE OpenChat: A "chat community" which connects the like-minded together. In the past year, this community saw a 38% increase in terms of participants and 92% increase in terms of groups (from July 2020 to July 2021). Most of the newly-opened LINE groups aim to provide updates on Covid-19 situations and for hospitals to observe side effects after vaccination. Some of these groups also serve as a communication channel between teachers and students during online schooling.

Over 50% of newly-opened LINE Official Accounts are SMEs businesses accounts and also global fashion brands that have become part of the platform. Public and private sectors also use LINE Official Accounts as a center to distribute news and information and to provide convenience for people with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of hospitals also offer 'Telemedicine' services via LINE Official Accounts.

LINE SHOPPING with Active Social Sellers from over 200,000 stores, most of which are small businesses. LINE underlines its determination to promote and enhance the competitiveness of businesses through MyShop solution.

LINE MAN sees a sharp increase in the number of users which currently reach 5.9 million in 67 provinces. The company expects to expand to all 77 provinces by the end of this year.

LINE BK reaches 2 million users within 4 months after its launch. It opens door of career opportunities for Thais to have an access to Nano Credit LINE or micro credit.