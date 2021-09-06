LINE Reaches 50 Million Users, Positioning Itself as A Leading Application that Responds to Digital Lifestyle of All Thais

View
LINE Thailand reaches 50 million users, ranking itself the number one and most trusted smartphone application for daily use. Especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, LINE stresses its positioning as an infrastructure for all living aspects in the digital era. LINE also sees a huge growth in various dimensions — as a communication feature, lifestyle and business services platform — a solid proof of the transformation of all Thais to become "Digital Citizens" who can use the digital platform to bring their living to the next level under the Life on LINE concept.
Phichet Rerkpreecha, Chief Executive Officer of LINE Thailand, said "The fact that LINE Thailand grows to reach 50 million users is considered a success in which LINE plays a significant role in the development of people's living quality, the country's economy and society. That said, Thai people can access LINE services in order to facilitate their communication and business operation in the digital world. This can be witnessed through the expansion of LINE which carries on under the Life on LINE concept that is committed to the development of basic digital infrastructure in response to every requirement. Especially during Covid-19 lockdown, LINE proves itself as the number one and most-used platform (according to a survey from MarketBuzzz). Despite social distancing measures, LINE brings people closer through its various services. This evidently explains the company's Closing The Distance commitment, reflects the platform's capabilities and shows the transformation of all Thais to become 'Digital Citizens'."
LINE Thailand's 50 million users milestone can be attributed to various growing LINE services, an indicator of "Digital Citizens" who use LINE to accommodate their lives online.
LINE OpenChat: A "chat community" which connects the like-minded together. In the past year, this community saw a 38% increase in terms of participants and 92% increase in terms of groups (from July 2020 to July 2021). Most of the newly-opened LINE groups aim to provide updates on Covid-19 situations and for hospitals to observe side effects after vaccination. Some of these groups also serve as a communication channel between teachers and students during online schooling.
Over 50% of newly-opened LINE Official Accounts are SMEs businesses accounts and also global fashion brands that have become part of the platform. Public and private sectors also use LINE Official Accounts as a center to distribute news and information and to provide convenience for people with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of hospitals also offer 'Telemedicine' services via LINE Official Accounts.
LINE SHOPPING with Active Social Sellers from over 200,000 stores, most of which are small businesses. LINE underlines its determination to promote and enhance the competitiveness of businesses through MyShop solution.
LINE MAN sees a sharp increase in the number of users which currently reach 5.9 million in 67 provinces. The company expects to expand to all 77 provinces by the end of this year.
LINE BK reaches 2 million users within 4 months after its launch. It opens door of career opportunities for Thais to have an access to Nano Credit LINE or micro credit.
Besides, LINE Thailand also continues to encourage Thai people to create more opportunities and build a better future amid the Covid-19 pandemic via the 'WE LOVE YOU' campaign which offers a myriad of services, features, and functions in the LINE Ecosystem to ensure all Thais survive the current crisis in terms of daily living, business operation, education and medical services.
"All this underline the company's commitment to become Life Infrastructure so that Thai people can have a better life. LINE will never cease to develop new platforms and possibilities that respond to people's needs in various dimensions and to grow together with the company's business alliances in the future," Phichet said.
