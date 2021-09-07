Monday, September 13, 2021

business

FTI urges more govt contracts for ‘Made in Thailand’ SMEs

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • FTI urges more govt contracts for ‘...

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has urged the government to favour Thai manufacturers in purchases made with the 1.3 trillion baht national budget.

56

View

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said businesses manufacturing Made in Thailand (MiT) products would benefit from the government’s purchasing power at a time when the public’s purchasing power had dropped sharply due to Covid-19.

Only the government procurement market has enough purchasing power to support businesses – especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – through difficult conditions, he added.

The FTI has registered over 2,000 MiT producers in the past six months.

Meanwhile, more than 52 per cent of MiT producers, from large corporates to SMEs, are expected to contract with the government to deliver products worth over 68 billion baht this year.

By the end of the year, more than 5,000 businesses are expected to register more than 50,000 MiT products.

The top five registered products are construction equipment, followed by electrical and electronic products, air conditioners, medical products and equipment, and textiles.

In addition to the domestic market, the FTI is also working with the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) to create foreign business opportunities for Thai SMEs in Bahrain, India and China, where Thai products are already known.

Certifying products as Made in Thailand offers a competitive advantage and creates more trust and confidence in partners, said the FTI.

Published : September 07, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.