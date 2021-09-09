U.S. job openings rose to a record 10.9 million in July

The number of available positions rose to 10.9 million during the month from an upwardly revised 10.2 million in June, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for openings to remain little changed at 10 million.

After shedding millions of workers from payrolls last year, the rapid snapback in economic activity has left many businesses severely short-staffed. "Help Wanted" signs can be seen in the windows of businesses across the U.S., and many restaurants have limited their hours of operation.

Employers have offered incentives to attract applicants -- like higher wages and one-time bonuses -- but the pool of available workers remains constrained by pandemic-related factors.